Proposal for opening of hospitals’ OPD reviewed

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldeni chaired a meeting of medical experts and administrative officers of the health department to review the decision related to opening of outpatient departments (OPDs) in hospitals.

The meeting was attended by Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Saleem Abro, medical superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Fazlur Rehman Bugti Prof, Baqi Durrani, Prof, Ghulam Rasool, Prof, Jalal Khan Achakzai, Prof, Shoaib Qureshi, Prof, Nadeem Samada, DMS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Javed Akhtar, DMSBMC Dr. Rashid, Dr. Rahim, spokesperson of Jamali Young Doctors Association Balochistan, other medical professors and doctors.

The meeting reviewed the overall situation of coronavirus, medical facilities, available medical resources.