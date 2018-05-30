Property destroyed as troops go on rampage in Shopian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, more than five dozen houses, vehicles and orchards were damaged as Indian troops went on a rampage in Sugan area of Shopian district.

The locals told media that more than 100 soldiers associated with Indian Army’s 44RR camp at Chipora entered the area and started damaging houses, vehicles and orchards. They termed the action a part of conspiracy to deal an economic blow to the dwellers for their commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Wakeel Ahmed, an orchard owner, asked why the army was targeting innocent civilians. “They chopped a dozen trees in my orchard. They damaged fruits of several neighbouring orchards,” he said, identifying the persons whose orchards were damaged as Abdul Ahad Shah, Muhammad Amin Ganai, Ghulam Nabi Ganai, Gul Muhammad Ganai, Bashir Ahmad Ganai – all residents of Sugan.

Villagers said that soldiers damaged everything that came their way. “It’s a barbaric act and we will not bow before such activities. Our fight for freedom will continue,” a villager said.

Locals said that the soldiers also barged into the house of a mujahid and damaged the valuables. The father of the mujahid told media that his son had left home three years ago. “…but why are we being targeted,” he asked.

“They (soldiers) vandalised our house, stole laptop of my younger son, Rs 22,000 from our locker and damaged everything inside our house. The troops also went away with the cellphone of the family,” he added.—KMS