Proper utilization of Ramzan package stressed

Islamabad

National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat directed Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to take stringent measures to ensure distribution of Ramzan package to the needy in the coming month of Ramzan. The meeting of the Committee was held under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, MNA here at Parliament House. The committee was apprised that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal distributed 50,000 Ramzan packages containing food items to the destitute throughout the country and the number would be enhanced in the coming Ramzan.

The Committee discussed and unanimously approved the Services Tribunal (Amendment) Bill, 2017 whereas, deferred discussion on The Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2018 till its next meeting. The Committee disposed of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2017 moved by Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi, MNA terming it a non-feasible legislative proposal.—APP