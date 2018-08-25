Proper irrigation of date orchids vital to enhance yield

Date growers have been advised to irrigate their orchids as during the month of August, water and other nutritional needs of the plants get high.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Friday that growers must irrigate the date orchids with an interval of 7 to 8 days, keeping in view weather conditions.

Irrigation helps to reduce temperature of the land, which not only boosts the growth of fruit but also improves its quality. Newly planted saplings should be irrigated every second day so that plants remain protected from negative impact of hot weather.—APP

