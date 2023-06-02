Proper diet vital to avoid psychological

A two-day international conference on ‘Eating Disorders’ organized by Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning (PILL) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) was inaugurated on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Director IAP Prof Dr Rafia Rafique, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Liverpool Prof Dr Nusrat Hussain, Chairperson Department of Applied Psychology, LCWU Prof Dr Amina Muazzam, Professor of Pharmacy Practice in Pakistan Dr Madeeha Malik, national / internationally renowned professionals, faculty members from local universities / institutions, researchers and a large number of students.

The speakers explored the intricate relationship between eating disorders and overall well-being in the field of mental health. They said that in 2019, a large number of people suffered from diseases due to unbalanced diet.