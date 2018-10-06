Proper care of cotton crop stressed till Oct 15

Punjab Agriculture Department has issued a strategy to ensure proper care of cotton crop during the first 15 days of October.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that the crop was in its crucial stage and cotton bolls were developing.

He said farmers should ensure that the crop do not face any water shortage at this stage and irrigation must be carried out after water scouting.

The spokesman said that growers should give last water to the crop till October 15, keeping in view the weather conditions.

He advised farmers for carrying out pest scouting of the crop twice a week and in case of severe attack of insects, guidance from the agriculture department staff should be sought.

Poisons of same group should not be sprayed repeatedly, he added.—APP

