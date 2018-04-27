Propagation of scientific knowledge is inevitable

Staff Reporter

Speakers at a roundtable discussion have demanded that the government should establish think tanks at national level for the resolution of contemporary challenges along with their practical solutions. Instead of calling western science a spade a spade, our universities need to ponder that how to bridge the gap between science and religion. Muslim Institute organizes discussion entitled “Science and Metaphysics “A Muslim Perspective” at national library.

It was aimed to explore various precepts of history regarding the topic. Scholars lamented the apathy of Muslims regarding knowledge. They discussed important subjects.