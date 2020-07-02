Propaganda won’t help India camouflage Kashmir’s truth: FO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office (FO) observed on Thursday that India cannot wash away the truth about Kashmir through peddling fake news and running its propaganda machinery faster.

During the weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that today (July 3) marks the 332nd day of the continued brutalisation of innocent people of the Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOKJ) – images of which were flashed across the world yesterday, depicting the level of callousness and inhumanity meted out by the Indian occupation forces.

“The heart-wrenching picture of the three-year-old boy in Sopore will forever remain seared in the imagination of all those who believe in humanity, human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the spokesperson stated. She further maintained that ceasefire violations by Indian security forces continue unabated on the Line of Control (LOC).

“As a result of recent violations and mortar and artillery shelling on the LoC in Kayani and Jura sectors of the LoC, on 29th and 30th June 2020, 16-year-old Muhammad Tauheed resident of Talwari village embraced shahadat; and two-yea- old Azad Ahmed, six-year-old Aneesa Waqas, 28- year-old Siraj Din, son of Nizam Din, 16-year-old Sarmad Akram and 42-year-old Abdul Qayyum sustained serious injuries.”

She added that in the first six months of 2020, 1,546 ceasefire violations have occurred, resulting in the martyrdom of 14 and serious injuries to 114 innocent civilians. Farooqui added that Pakistan had categorically rejected the grant of domicile certificates in IOJ&K by the Indian authorities to reportedly 25,000 Indian nationals.

“The Kashmiri people have also rejected the bogus domicile certificates,” she said, “The certificates issued to non-Kashmiris including, among others, Indian government officials under the “Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020” are illegal, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and international law including the 4th Geneva Convention.”

She furhter maintained that the latest action is a vindication of Pakistan’s consistent stance that the major intention behind the Indian government’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 was to change the demographic structure of IOJ&K and turn Kashmiris into a minority in their own land. This has long been part of the RSS-BJP’s “Hindutva” agenda

Briefing about Wednesday’s meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, the FO said, “Ambassador Khalilzad’s visit to Pakistan was part of his regular engagement for consultations and exchange of views on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.”

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the US-Taliban direct talks, culminating in the peace agreement of February 29, 2020, and stressed that the Afghan leaders should seize this historic opportunity and work together to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement, the FO spokesperson stated.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed the latest developments, including announcements on formation of negotiating team and establishment of High Council of National Reconciliation,” Farooqui said, adding that he hopes the release of prisoners would be completed soon to pave the way for the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations.