Propaganda against NAB amendmemt ordinance is baseless: Shahzad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday made it clear that the propaganda against NAB amendment ordinance is baseless, while, the impression that the accountability process is terminated is also wrong.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that no one can get personal benefit during the PTI government’s tenure.

The special assistant said that the impression was being spread during the last couple of days that the accountability process is over, adding that the wishes to amend the NAB law during the previous tenures was based on dishonesty.

“Amendments had been made in the NAB laws in the past to protect themselves,” he said.

Shahzad Akbar went on to say that the economic situation of the country was very bad when PTI government came into power and now the economy is on the right track. He said matters pertaining to Federal or Provincial taxation, levies or imposts will not fall under the ambit of NAB and such cases will be handled by Federal Board of Revenue. Similarly, the watchdog will not scrutinize any person or entity, or transaction in relation thereto, who or which are not directly or indirectly connected with a holder of public office.