Propaganda about Xinjiang

CHINESE Embassy in Islamabad has expressed concern over misreporting of a meeting of Ambassador Yao Jing with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri by a section of the press. In a clarification, the Embassy said the two sides had a good discussion on CPEC projects and promotion of interfaith harmony. It reiterated that the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China enjoys social stability, sound economic development and harmonious coexistence among ethnic groups. Some measures are being taken against separatism and terrorism for safeguarding China’s national security and protecting people’s life and property.

According to independent reports, China is spending heavily in Xinjiang region, which is home to Chinese Muslims who are participating actively in national development. Since 1990, Chinese government has taken a series of measures to bring the area at par with other developed regions of the country. These plans and programmes were aimed at spurring Xinjiang’s growth by creating special economic zones, subsidising local cotton farmers and overhauling its tax system. Beijing invested in the region’s infrastructure, building massive projects like the Tarim Desert Highway and a rail link to western Xinjiang. As the region has vast oil and natural resources and is starting point of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, some international forces are focusing their attention to the region to stir trouble for Chinese government. They are accusing Beijing of human rights violations in Xinjiang despite the fact that there was no discrimination against Muslims and measures taken by China were aimed at ensuring peace and security, which some countries want to disrupt. If other countries including Pakistan have a right to wage a war against terrorism then China too is entitled to do so if attempts are made to undermine its rapid progress on the path of progress and prosperity. Western media has vested interests but media in Pakistan needs to be cautious not to fall in the trap of maligning China.

