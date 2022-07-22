Propaganda about inclusion of killers of Lt. Col. Laeeq among missing persons exposed

Video of the BLA terrorists has come to light

Lt Col Laiq Mirza and his cousin Umer Javed were abducted in front of his family by terrorists while going to Quetta from Ziarat on July 12. The next day, Lt. Col. Laiq was brutally martyred and on July 17, the body of his cousin Umar Javed was recovered from the mountains.

Nine terrorists were killed in the operation against the kidnappers. While Havaldar Khan Mohammad offered his life in the operation.

After the operation, under a false and misleading propaganda, the terrorists who were killed were made to appear as innocent citizens and to divert attention from this heinous incident of terrorism against Baloch traditions.

Among the slain terrorists who were tried to be included in the fictitious list was a terrorist named Salim Baloch who was baselessly claimed to be already missing and in the custody of the security forces.

Salim Baloch had been actively participating in terrorist activities for a long time, which is evidenced by the terrorist’s own video of October last year, in which he can be seen with other terrorists attacking the security forces.

Baloch is seen firing with the official G-3 rifle seized from the security forces. In another picture, he is seen posing with the G-3 rifle at the grave of Shahzad Baloch, another terrorist who was killed in the same operation.

By putting such terrorists in the account of enforced disappearances, they are presented as oppressed and the state as oppressors. Rather, the state institutions are constantly criticized while the ground realities are completely different