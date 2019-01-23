Prompt action in Sahiwal incident

PROMPT administrative action has been taken by the Punjab Government following submission of initial report by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) assigned to probe into the tragic Sahiwal incident in which members of a family lost their lives in an operation by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). Those involved in killings are already under detention while large-scale postings and transfers have been made in CTD in the light of what happened to the innocent family.

One must give credit to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who lived up to his commitment of taking swift action against all those responsible for the incident, which is widely being denounced by all segments of the society. Removal of senior officials from their posts would send a strong message to all concerned to discharge their duties with highest sense of responsibility. The remaining family members and relatives of the victims are demanding justice and hopefully the case against those who conducted the operation would be heard by the Anti-Terrorism Court and promptly decided in the light of the accounts of the eye-witnesses and report of the JIT, which has held CTD officials responsible for the ‘murder’. However, fuller picture would emerge only after the JIT submits its complete report especially in relation to driver Zeeshan. But the fact remains something went wrong somewhere that led to killing of innocent people and investigation should cover this aspect as well and findings shared with the people, who are apparently under distress due to horrific nature of the incident. The Opposition has rejected findings of the JIT and instead demanded institution of a parliamentary inquiry. There are also demands for judicial probe and there is no logic to reject any of these demands as hundred percent transparency and fairness can only be ensured if all aspects of the tragedy are probed with the full satisfaction of the family and the relatives as well as public opinion. The logic maintained by Provincial Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat that the family was innocent but the operation was correct is not digestible. If the family was innocent then how and why its members were killed even if a suspect was travelling along with the family? Eyewitnesses claim there was no firing from the car and therefore, instead of firing upon the car, the officials could have made efforts to arrest the suspect. There is also need for revising SOPs for intelligence agencies.

