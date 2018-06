Promotions

Abbottabad

On the recommendation of Provincial Selection Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday notified promotion of Lecturers and Assistant Professors (APs) of Commerce Colleges in Hazara region.

According to the details, eight lecturers and three assistant professors of Government College of Management Sciences Abbottabad were promoted to Assistant Professor and Associate Professors.

The promoted were included Muhammad Naveed Khan, Irfanullah and Sardar Ejaz, Mehtab Khan, Azhar Nawaz Tanooli, Zaheer Alam, Muhammad Tariq, Gul Zeb Awan, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Shafeeq ur Rehman and Ishafaq Ahmed.

Hammad Sheerazi, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Khalid, Zulfiqar Ali, Zahid Yousuf, Junaid Nawaz, Muhammad Khursheed, Ms. Fozia Shaheen.—APP