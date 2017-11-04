Promotion of SMEs, women entrepreneurs top priority: SCCI

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zahild Latif Malik has said that the promotion of SMEs and women entrepreneurs was top in agenda of SCCI. Talking to a group of journalists on Friday, he said that special attention had been focused by taking all possible measures on resolving the problems being faced by the business community of city. The business community was facing serious shortage of skilled and semi skilled workforce, which is hindering production activities in this export hub, he said. The SCCI President disclosed that in order to cope with shortage of skilled workforce a Technology University is being established for producing skilled and semi skilled workforce in accordance with the requirements and need of the local industry.