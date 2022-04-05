Promotion, projection of ideology of Pakistan should be top priority of national institutions: Alvi

NPC delegation calls on President at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Zubair Qureshi

Promotion, protection and defence of the Ideology of Pakistan should be the top priority of Pakistan’s national institutions and for this purpose collective national efforts are required to realize the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in transforming Pakistan into a modern Islamic welfare state.

These views were expressed by President Dr Arif Alvi while talking to a delegation of the Executive Committee members of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (Trust) (NPC) that called on him in the leadership of the NPC Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The NPC delegation included Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Abdullah Yusuf, Executive Secretary Gauhar Zahid Malik, members Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, Manzoor Masih, Nargis Nasir and others.

The president called for dissemination of information about the struggle and sacrifices of the great leaders and heroes of the Pakistan Movement so as to educate the younger generation about the ideology of Pakistan.

Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), Mian Muhammad Javed and Executive Secretary Gauhar Zahid Malik on the occasion briefed the President about the history, working, aims and objectives of the NPC.

NPC Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed informed the president that the council founded by veteran journalist late Zahid Malik (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) strives to spread the message and teachings of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah among the people, particularly the youth.

He said the trust was undertaking various awareness activities throughout the country by holding debates, discussions and symposia about issues and problems confronting Pakistan. Of many constructive activities, the NPC regularly highlights achievements of the young Pakistanis and awards them gold medals for excelling in various fields such as science, technology, education, philanthropy, Information Technology (IT), health, chivalry, sports and literature, etc. Besides, NPC’s celebrations of the Independence Day, National Day, Quaid-e-Azam Day, Kashmir Day, Christmas and other important festivals are the permanent features of its annual calendar and a large number of people, particularly students attend these events in good numbers.

Similarly, the NPC highlights the plight of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) through various programmes and the council marks Kashmir Day by organizing exhibitions, seminars and debates in which Kashmiri leaders from across the Line of Control participate and address the gathering.

The president appreciated the efforts of the NPC for inculcating the spirit of patriotism in the younger generation and highlighting the ideology and national issues of Pakistan.

The NPC delegation apprised the president of various administrative and financial issues the council was facing and requested him to get them resolved by issuing directions to the relevant quarters.