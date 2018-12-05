Promotion process going on speedily: IGP

Salim Ahmed

For the very first time in the history of Punjab police the promotion process is going on speedily whereas the pending cases since 18 years are not only being resolved but also the promotees are being given postings of their own choice without any pressure and influence.

The basic purpose of this move is to provide the officers a comfortable environment so that they may perform their duties with full commitment and concentration to serve common public along with making the name of province and department bright.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi while addressing to 57 officers who got promotion to rank of DSP at central police office Lahore. Among these 22 already officiating DSPs have been made permanent, 22 Inspectors promoted yesterday and 13 officers have been promoted on officiating basis. DIG Headquarters Punjab Babar Bakht Qureshi was also present on this occasion.

Amjad Javed Saleemi further stated that about 140 seats of DSPs are still lying vacant. He said that instructions for completion the ACR process have been passed to concern officers across Punjab. As soon the process complete, the next promotion board will be conducted after one month. Amjad Javed Saleemi said that I expect that you people will be careful about sanctity of uniform and will deliver services to public in true spirit. He said that the promotion process will be continued just like a tree which becomes a bush which does not bear fruits if it is not properly cared about.

I wish you should work like that fruit bearing tree which is benefited by people.

