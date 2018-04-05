Promotion of trade between Pak, Western China stressed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Enhancing bilateral trade between China and Pakistan is beneficial for both the countries and exchange of trade delegations will help in identifying those trade areas from which businessmen of both the countries could gain better business results.

Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General, Trace Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while talking to a six member Chinese delegation led by Mr HU Fang Xi, Financial Director, Sichuan International Exhibition Co., Ltd who called on him at TDAP Lahore here today. The Director General apprised the delegates that as per ‘Emerging Pakistan Initiative’ envisaged by Mr Younus Dagha Secretary Commerce, is a way forward in enhancing the level of exports of the country and we at TDAP are focusing to help exporters through facilitation in delegations and exhibitions abroad.

Mr HU Fang Xi apprised the DG that China wants to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. He apprised the DG that they were interested in sharing experiences in education, agriculture and technology trends with their Pakistani counterparts. He also informed the DG about the Western China International Fair (WCIF) which is largely participated by the business communities from all over the world. “Western China International Cooperation Forum offers immense business opportunities and Sichuan province owing the central position in western China is a window to show case western China products, he said and added that Sichuan offers more than 4000 tourist sites and have the fifth world’s largest heritage sites.

Being close friends to China, Pakistani businessmen could gain benefits from the Chinese markets, the delegates said and hoped for furthering business linkages with the Pakistani businessmen.