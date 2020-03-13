Promotion of tourism industry

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

AJK Tourism and Archaeology Secretary Midhat Shehzad Friday called private investors to come forward and work collectively with provisional government for the development of accommodation facilities for the national international tourists in AJK. Talking to PTV news channel, She said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government is celebrating 2019-20 as tourism year and all departments are holding various events in various district and activities in partnership with the private sector for the promotion of Tourism sector. She said increasing participation of the private sector would develop more infrastructure like hotels, resorts, convention centers and other tourism related areas which would be key to achieve further growth in tourism industry. Midhat said , tourism task force is in process of identifying the tourist resorts for establishing STZs to offer one window facility to tourists and investors.