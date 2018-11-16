Promotion of tolerance in society need of hour: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that promotion of societal norms of tolerance and patience is a need of the hour as intolerance ruins societies.

In his message on the International Tolerance Day, he said that a peaceful society could be formed by promoting passion of tolerance, patience and harmony at the grassroots level. He said that Islam is a religion of peace and justice and it stresses promoting norms of peace in society.

“Inter-religious and inter-faith harmony should be promoted to encourage sentiments of tolerance in society,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that educational institutions, universities and religious seminaries could play an important role in promoting trends of tolerance and patience.

“The societal principles of moderation should be promoted to completely eradicate the menace of fanaticism from society,” he added. “The purpose of observing the Day is to highlight the importance of tolerance in society; and today, we should also reiterate the commitment that we will play our role for overcoming societal prejudices from society along with promotion of tolerance,” the Chief Minister concluded.—APP

