Promotion of SMEs, women entrepreneurs

Sialkot

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahild Latif Malik has said that promotion of SMEs and women entrepreneurs was top on agenda of the SCCI.

Talking to a group of journalists on Sunday, he said that special attention had been paid by taking all possible measures for solving the problems being faced by the business community including SMEs and women entrepreneurs of Sialkot.

The business community was facing serious shortage of skilled and semi-skilled workforce, which is hindering production activities in this export hub, he said.

The SCCI president disclosed that in order to cope with shortage of skilled workforce, a technology university is being established for producing skilled and semi-skilled workforce in accordance with the requirements and need of the local industry.

The SCCI president said that a ‘Knowledge City’ over 500 acres of land had been planned near Sambrial in which different universities including National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and National Textile University Faisalabad will set their campuses.—APP