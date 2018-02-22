Promotion of industrialisation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister Industries Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that Sundar Expo 2018 is one of the largest industrial exhibition to take place in Punjab this year and this event will promote the vision of the CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to promote industrialization and growth across all manufacturing sectors. He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Expo industrial Exhibition as chief guest in Sundar Industrial Estate Lahore, today. President BOM-SIE Asif Ali Tipu, chairman PDMIC Abdul Basit, Senior V.P, Board Members, Different industries owners and large number of people related to industry were present at the event. President Asif Ali Tipu welcomed the Minister and applauded the Punjab Government’s initiatives for the betterment of industries. He briefed the Minister that 100 different stalls have been placed in the exhibition and entire SIE will perform his proactive role to promote local industry. The Minister Industries congratulated to Asif Ali Tipu and his entire team for organizing this mega event.