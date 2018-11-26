Promotion of industrial cooperation to be top agenda of CPEC’s JCC: Khusro

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar has said that Pakistan would attach top priority to the promotion of social-economic development and industrial cooperation sectors in the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would be held in Beijing next month.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of China in Islamabad Yao Jing on Monday. The two sides discussed progress on CPEC projects and preparation for the upcoming JCC, planned next month.

Condemning the attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi, the two sides expressed their resolve to further strengthen and expand Pak-China Cooperation.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar said that bilateral relations between the two countries were time-tested, as the two sides have a long history of cordial, friendly and strategic cooperation in all areas and domains.

The whole nation is standing in support of Pak China relations and the cooperation in the shape of CPEC; he said and termed the Chinese Consulate attack as a conspiracy to sabotage CPEC.

“These detractors cannot change our resolve on this mega cooperation. Evil designs of these will have to face a clear defeat” he added.

The Minister Planning, Development and Reforms assured that a thorough investigation is being carried out to apprehend the perpetrators their financiers, planners and facilitators.

Both sides expressed their agreement to continue to work together and firmly move forward with CPEC by further strengthening and expanding its base.

Ambassador Yao Jing strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Chinese Consulate in Karachi. He appreciated the quick, prompt and effective action of Pakistan security and Law Enforcement Forces who sacrificed their lives to protect the Chinese Consulate.

The Chinese Ambassador said that the terrorist attack was an attempt to impact Pakistan China relations and to harm CPEC. He stressed that Pakistan-China brotherhood was clad in iron and such cowardly attacks could not affect it.

Khuro Bakhtyar said that the government of Pakistan was fully committed to providing foolproof security to Chinese nationals in Pakistan and CPEC projects all across the country.

The two countries will continue to cooperate to thwart the designs of hostile forces against their times’ tested friendship, he added.

