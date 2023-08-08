Khuda Bux Brohi Thatta

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the International Medical and Technical College of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences at District Thatta here on Monday. The chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the event said that today marks a momentous occasion as we gather here to inaugurate the newest gem in our Province, the International Medical and Technical College of Liaquat University Medical Of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro at District Thatta. He added that as the Chief Minister, he is filled with immense pride and gratitude for all those who have tirelessly worked to make this dream a reality.

He further added that establishment of several Medical Universities in the province and network of National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in various districts of Sindh are glowing examples of the commitment of the Peoples Government of Sindh towards higher medical education and delivery of health facilities to the doorstep of the people of Sindh, under the dynamic leadership of Asif Ali Zardari, Ex-President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party. He further mentioned that Liaquat University, through its relentless efforts and dedicated health services, research and medical education earned the unique honour of the first public sector medical university of the country. Today the name of Liaquat University equals quality in medical education, health services, and research and community services.

The establishment of this Campus represents a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure. With the ever-increasing population and the evolving challenges in the medical field, having a dedicated institution to train the next generation of medical professionals is of utmost importance. This campus will not only contribute to the enhancement of medical education but will also play a pivotal role in providing quality healthcare services to our community.