Promotion of foreign investment govt’s top priority: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the promotion of foreign investment in Pakistan is the foremost priority of the government.

He was talking to a delegation of Pak-US Business Forum which called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the government took difficult decisions to revive economy and save the country from default. He said we took over the reins of government in difficult times under the policy of state first and politics later.

The Prime Minister said by implementing short-term and long-term planning in power sector, we will reduce the dependence on imported oil.

He said we are making efforts to generate 6 to 7 thousand Megawatt power from solar and wind energy projects on priority basis.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government banned the import of luxury goods as well as reduced unnecessary government expenditures.

The delegation appreciated measures taken by the government for provision of facilities to the export industry and special attention to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister said the government was committed to ensuring favourable conditions for foreign investors with the aim to strengthen the national economy. The delegation included Secretary General Pakistan America Business