Promotion of education top priority of Punjab govt: Shahbaz

Balighur Rehman, Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat and MNA Syed Ashiq Hussain meet CM

Salim Ahmed

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday. During the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif apprised the federal minister about various steps and policy measures taken for promotion of education.

He said that education sector was the basis of durable development as developed nations have achieved pinnacles of glory in the comity of nations through their educational standards. Knowledge and education were the fundamental rights and Punjab government has given top priority to the promotion of education, he said.

He said that provincial government was vigorously working for bringing improvements in education sector and added that an approach has been adopted for developing the education sector on modern lines.

The chief minister said that different steps have been taken for improving the quality of education, provision of conducive atmosphere and best facilities for research and education.

He said that Punjab Educational Endowment Fund has been set up to provide stipends to bright but needy students. Similarly, deserving students were provided educational facilities through the platform of Daanish schools where education, textbooks and uniform were provided free of cost.

Meanwhile, Punjab has spent sufficient funds for the provision of basic facilities in government schools established in different districts of the province.

The amount of girls’ stipend has also been increased in less-developed areas under Zawar-e-Taleem Programme so that they could continue their educational journey without any difficulty, he said and added that as a result of these steps, daughters of the nation are continuing their educational journey.

In fact, the educational scene has been totally transformed due to unprecedented steps of the Punjab government, concluded the chief minister. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat and Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, MNA, called on Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

They reposed complete confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and congratulated him over successful test run of the Orange Line train.

Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat said that strenuous efforts had been made by the chief minister for prosperity of the people of Punjab. He said that people living in other provinces acknowledge and appreciate unusual achievements of Shahbaz Sharif.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that unprecedented development had been made in rural areas under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif and the project of construction of rural roads had proved a game-changer for the rural economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that serving masses was the foremost priority of the PML-N and sufficient resources had been provided for improving the quality of life of people. Contrary to it, the political opponents have ignored people in their provinces and they will have to face the consequences in the upcoming elections. Both (Imran Khan) Niazi and (Asif Ali) Zardari have not solved the problems of people in their respective provinces, he added.