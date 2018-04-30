Promotion of education key to development of province: Zubair

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that promotion of education and industrialization are keys to development and progress of Sindh.

He was addressing the ceremony of Green Cres-cent Trust at Governor House to support its around 800 charity and welfare projects in remote areas of the province.

“The government has its limitation when it comes to accelerating the pace of development but what it can do is facilitation of this process and this can be done best by promoting industrialization in the province,” said the governor on the occasion.

He said that wherever the private sector had been encouraged to do industrialization, it had helped a lot in creating a burgeoning middle class who actively took part in the process of develop-ment. “As the Sindh government is going to an-nounce its new budget in a few days, it is my advice to give as much emphasis in the budget as much possible on promotion of education and industriali-zation,” he said. He said that Thar had been the best example in Sindh where the government had facilitated the process of development through industrialization as now the best companies of the country had been working there to extract Thar coal and to establish power plants to use this coal for the very first time for energy production.

“It is because of private and non-governmental sector working there, the face of Thar is changing today with new educational, health care, and skill development facilities being established there,” said Mr. Zubair. He praised the extensive network of schools and water supply projects of GCT in remote areas of the province like Thar where otherwise people didn’t have access to basic necessities of life.

The governor said it was pleasing for him to note that acute problem of water availability in Thar would be overcome owing to extensive work there by the NGOs like the GCT.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of GCT Mr.Zahid Saeed said that Trust is working since 1995 and till now 153 schools of the GCT with enrolment of 29,000 students had been established in the most challenging locations of the province where earlier there was no educational facility for people. “Most of the students of GCT’s schools belong to such families whose elders are uneducated, he added

He said that GCT had to meet the recurring expense of Rs 30 million every year to run the net-work of its charitable schools in Sindh.

He said that plans were afoot to do water supply schemes in all 2300 villages of Thar area till the year 2020 and also increase enrolment of students to 100,000. .—INP

Related