Promotion of education is priority of PTI govt: Buzdar

Staff Reporter Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Islam has stressed upon the human beings to seek knowledge while terming it a lost legacy of the faithful adding that promotion of education is a manifesto of the PTI.

A 66 % increase is made in the development budget but 286 % and 29 % increase is made in higher education and school education budgets, respectively as the government is striving to educate every child.

SED is working to ensure equitable access to quality education by every child and historic steps are taken in this regard. Meanwhile, Punjab school education policy 2020 is also introduced, he added.

While addressing the Punjab education convention at the Governor House, the CM said Punjab is the leading province to introduce an e-transfer policy for the education department and more than 86000 teachers have benefited from it.

E-retirement, e-promotion, e-pension and e-leave facilities are also available and teachers do not need any connection in this regard, he said.

More than 31000 STIs will be recruited in different phases to overcome teachers’ shortage in government schools and recruitment of more than 33000 educators will also be started soon in different categories.

Recruitment rules are relaxed to overcome teachers’ shortage in 10 backward districts and locals are being recruited under hardship policy, he said.

The past government upgraded 1330 schools in five years while the PTI government has upgraded 1533 schools in just three years.

A total of 27000 schools, including 40% from south Punjab and 53% girls schools, will be upgraded. 7000 schools will be upgraded in the current financial year, he continued.