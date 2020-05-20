Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance, Taimour Salim Jhagra here Wednesday said salaries and promotion issues of doctors, nurses and paramedics were being addressed on priority basis. He said Personal Protection Equipments (PPE) do not give 100% protection against coronavirus and adaptation of all precautionary measures were imperative to stay safe from the virus. In a statement here, the Minister said salaries issue of the new inductees was being resolved on priority basis. “I have already committed to Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) and other health related associations to address promotion issues of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health staff and work on it was underway on priority basis,” he said.