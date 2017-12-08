Promotion of higher education a priority of govt: Zubair

The promotion of higher education, development of universities and updating the curriculum are among the priorities of the government.

This was stated by the Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, here on Thursday.

He was talking to the Vice-Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Bekha Ram, who called on him at the Governor House here.

Zubair praised the role of the LUMHS in imparting higher education.

He was of the view that research in the field of health as well as fostering competition among the young doctors is the need of the hour.

The Governor who is also the Chancellor of the public sector universities in the province, referred to the advancement in research in the health sector and stressed to also pay attention towards this aspect.

Vice-Chancellor informed that attention is being paid towards research at the LUMHS.—APP

