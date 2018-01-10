Promotion of education sector can ensure sustainable development: President

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said promotion of education sector was the real investment which could result in sustainable development of nation.

Talking to President Aga Khan University Firoz Rasul who led a delegation here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the Aga Khan Foundation and university played a valuable role in promotion of education in the country.

The president said AKU was rendering commendable services in education sector, which he said would produce specialists in different walks of life in next few years.

He expressed confidence that such experts would help accelerate the pace of national development, which would raise the living standard of the people.

Vice President of AKU Al-Karim Haji and President Ismaili National Council Pakistan Hafiz Sher Ali were also present in the meeting.

Orignally published by NNI