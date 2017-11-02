Promotion of e-governance priority of govt

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan is stepping towards E-Governance like developed countries. The present Federal Government has given high priority to promote E-Governance and these steps are promoting a positive social change in society, which is the sign of progressive society of Pakistan. Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare said this during a training workshop. For public awareness on the directions of Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. Minister of State, Capital Administration & Development Division, National Council of Social Welfare organized a one-day training workshop titled “The Role of E-Governance in the Social & Economic Development of Pakistani Society”.

Mr. Moosa Raza Effendi, CEO, E-Governance Academy, Islamabad, was the Chief Guest. Representatives of Civil Society, NGOs, Students, other stakeholders and large number of youth attended the training workshop. M/o, Information & Technology have replaced the E-Governance system with old file system in many Federal Ministries/ Divisions in the public interest.

Due to which not only government’s performance has improved but also build up the public confidence on the government. Now far-flung areas people can also easily connect with government institutions through internet. As the advanced information technology has developed, Pakistani people’s lives are becoming better socially and economically, especially providing better opportunities to young generation and also they are getting full advantage of it. National Database & Registration Authority has full expertise of using modern technology due to which recognizing high position in the world. Using their expertise, we can make CNIC and passports at home and these modern facilities are being providing throughout the country.

Inn Sha Allah in future, we will exceed developed countries in modern technology. Other prominent speakers and experts said in their lectures and presentations that the people can facilitate through E-Governance and solve their problems at their doorsteps. Because nowadays, modern IT technology is used in every field of life and people are getting advantages of it.