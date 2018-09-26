Promotion ceremony for dev of Kohala Hydropower project held

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

The Promotion Ceremony for the Development of 1124 MW Kohala Hydropower was held in Islamabad. The Ceremony was attended by Fan Xiaxia, Executive Vice President CTG, Wang Yu, Chairman CTGI, Qin Quobin, CEO CSAIL, Zhang Jun, CEO KHCLand other high ranking officials of CTG, PPIB, CPPA-G,Govt of AJK and Govt. of Pakistan. All the participants and dignitaries, highly admired the progress achieved by Kohala Hydro Company (Pvt.) Ltd. (KHCL) for the development of the project since its inception.

Speaking On the occasion, Syed Shibli Faraz , leader of the house in the Senate, conveyed his gratitude to the company on achieving substantial progress so far achieved for the development of Kohala Hydro Power Project. He assured full support of the government in further and timely development of the Kohala Hydro Project. He stated that with proven track record of CTG/CSAIL the project will be commissioned in a timely manner. While conveying that Pakistan has a tremendous hydropower potential of more than 60,000 MW, he urged CTG Group to participate in the development of even more hydro, wind and solar power projects in Pakistan.

CEO CSAIL, in his briefing, highlighted that the 1124 MW Kohala Hydro Power Project is being sponsored by China Three Gorges (CTG) Corporation, which is a State-Owned Chinese Power Company and one of the largest power companies in the world, which owns and operates multi-stage hydro, solar and wind power generation projects in China and globally, with a cumulative capacity of over 124,000 MW. It owns the 22,500 MW Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric power plant, and is also currently developing many mega hydropower projects in China and other parts of the world.

He informed that in Pakistan, CTG, through its subsidiary, CSAIL (China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd), a JV among Silk Road Fund, IFC and CTG, is currently developing and operating power projects with cumulative capacity of over 2,700 MW with investment of over US$ 6 Billion. These projects include 720 MW Karot Hydro Power Project, 1124 MW Kohala Hydro Power Project, 640 MW Mahl Hydro Power Project, 150 MW Wind Power Projects and upto 100 MW Solar PV Grid Hybrid Power Project. The Kohala Project is the largest individual investment under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework and is being implemented by KHCL, a subsidiary of CSAIL, under GOP Power Policy 2002.

