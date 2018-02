Staff Reporter

Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi Malik Waqar has assumed his charge after getting promotion in PBS-18.

His promotion orders were issued by the Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan after meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee.

Malik Waqar has reputation of a painstaking and dutiful officer of Sports Punjab department and he had served in different divisions of Punjab and played a vital role in the promotion of the sports.