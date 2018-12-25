Promoting ties with neighbours

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mehmoud Qureshi embarked upon a

tour to the four neighbouring countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and China on Monday. Talking to the media persons in Multan on Sunday, Shah Mehmoud Qureshi said contacting the leadership of these countries is the part of agenda for restoration of peace in the region.

The very statement of the Foreign Minister itself indicates that the focus of the four-nation tour will be Afghan reconciliation process which of late has seen some progress as Pakistan brought both the Taliban and the United States on the table of negotiations in the UAE and then the US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has also been frequently visiting the region to push forward the peace process. Indeed this is a positive development and also vindication of Pakistan’s stance that the solution to Afghan conflict lies only in dialogue. Apart from Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia also have stakes in Afghan peace and that is why one has seen that both China and Russia on their part have also initiated different processes to bring the warring parties in Afghanistan to the table of negotiations. Recently, Russia also succeeded to bring the Taliban and the Afghan government to the table of negotiations. As the process of negotiations is picking up momentum, we are confident that the Afghan warring parties will reach some sort of consensus to end the decades-old conflict in their country. Secondly, the visit of Foreign Minister to the four countries will also provide an opportunity to him to discuss collaboration in different sectors with these friendly countries. Pakistan and China enjoy excellent relations and these have further expanded ever since the launch of CPEC. The meetings in Beijing will be beneficial to explore more avenues of cooperation. As regards Russia, the relations have improved significantly over the last few years and we expect that Qureshi’s visit will give a further impetus to them. The people of Pakistan have for long been awaiting the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and we expect that Pakistani side will once again extend an invitation to him as it will prove to be writing a new page in Pak-Russia relations. It is also time that Pakistan and Iran, whilst removing irritants especially on the matter of border management, enhance their collaboration in different sectors especially energy. Promoting relations with the neighbouring countries is the way forward to unleash as also pointed out by the Foreign Office to unleash Pakistan’s considerable potential and expanding mutually beneficial economic cooperation and development.

