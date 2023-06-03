Promoting sports activities among youth vital for healthy society: Baligh

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that promoting sports activities among the youth is essential for a healthy society.

He was speaking to CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana who called on him at Governor House Lahore on Friday. The Governor Punjab congratulated CEO Atif Rana on Lahore Qalandars becoming PSL champions for the second time in a row.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that sports bring out various positive qualities in the society including endurance, tolerance, patience and discipline. He while appreciating the Players Development Program of Lahore Qalandars said that Lahore Qalandars took a great initiative to find talent and provide a platform to the youth.

The Governor Punjab said that Lahore Qalandars should start their program in South Punjab. He asked the CEO Lahore Qalandara to hold trials in Islamia University of Bahawalpur and establish Lahore Qalandars High Performance Center in South Punjab provide opportunities to youth. He said that every possible support will be provided to start the program along with Lahore Qalandars in Punjab.—INP