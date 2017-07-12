Promoting research-based education

RESEARCH based education as well as focus on information and digital technologies are imperative for forward march of the country was the message that President Mamnoon Hussain once again delivered while talking to a delegation of students in the capital on Monday. Indeed, in the modern world, nobody can deny the significance of research-based education for innovation and creation of knowledge that has put developed countries far ahead than the third world countries.

Given our demographic dividend of youthful population, we have no doubt in saying that Pakistan can also achieve the status of a developed nation provided right kind of environment and opportunities are provided to the youth from primary to university education. Currently, the country is undergoing a watershed moment as both economic and security situation are moving towards stability. This is a point where a strategic decision to develop and transform knowledge based systems will bring huge dividends for not just economic growth but the development of society, based on sound human values and character building. Whilst in recent past, we have seen federal and provincial governments giving special emphasis to education sector. Its manifestation can be seen from the fact that budget to this effect has significantly been enhanced. But we understand a lot more yet needs to be done vis-à-vis providing an amiable environment to students for research activities at educational institutions – the one that we see in the western countries. Laboratories need to be equipped with latest equipment and there is a need to shift the focus from mere memorising — a norm in our education system to clear exams — to critical thinking in order to make our youth leaders in innovation and utilisation of knowledge for serving the country and people. We understand that developing greater links between public/private sector universities and industry would help achieve better results for overall growth and progress of the country.

Related