Promoting politics of decency, service to masses priority of PML-N, says PM Abbasi

LAHORE : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) believed and always promoted politics of decency and it is hoped that the opponents would also follow the same path in country’s politics and give respect to politics and vote.

Addressing a public gathering after breaking ground for six-lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railways Crossing Shahdara, Lahore on Friday, Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PML-N is a platform of decent politics, services to masses and development.

He said the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was three percent, when the PML-N came into power after success in 2013 general election but it had now reached six percent.

The Prime Minister said that the network of various development schemes in the entire country was a result of vote and continuation of democracy. He said the incumbent government had done unprecedented development work in the country which had no precedence in the country’s history, adding that uninterrupted power supply was being given to the industries and load-shedding had become a thing of the past.

Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government with the help of opposition parties yesterday passed a landmark bill by merging FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and brought it into the mainstream. He said the credit of this merging goes to former prime minister and Supreme Leader of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif who constituted FATA reforms committee.

Appreciating the development works carried out by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the province, he said though three major parties had governments in their provinces, yet the pace of progress and development in Punjab was far ahead.

Castigating PTI‘s 100 days plan, the Prime Minister said the PTI during its tenure could not deliver in the KPK in 1500 days.

He said that no country could achieve progress without better connectivity that was equally vital for any country’s uplift. He said everyone including media had been criticizing Nawaz Sharif when he launched work on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, but now they had accepted the vitality of the connectivity.

Spread over 1.7 kilometer stretching from Shahdara to 4.4 km South of Kala Shah Kaku Interchange, the project consists of railway overhead bridge, approach ramps, service roads and two pedestrian bridges.

Besides facilitating an uninterrupted flow of traffic on G.T. Road, it will also provide an alternative route to the traffic to be emanated from Shahdara and heading to Lahore.

The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and local leadership of the party, said the project would fulfill the longstanding demand of the people.

He said the project would cost Rs 2 billion and would be executed by the National Highway Authority. He said as there was no apparent hurdle in the project, the NHA should accomplish the task before 18 months time frame.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PML-N kept up its course of development despite various internal and external challenges. He said the people will again elect PML-N in next elections based on its performance during last five years.

He said Rana Tanveer Hussain was among the oldest parliamentarians of the PML-N, who had been associated with the party since 1985 and that he always strived for the welfare of his people.

The Prime Minister said that be it is network of motorways, highways, power plants, universities, colleges or hospitals, only the PML-N carried out development project at such a huge scale.

He said the NHA had been executing road projects worth billions of the rupees and the PML-N never left the project half-complete and always believed in accomplishing the projects, even those initiated by other governments.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Eastern Bypass project was nearing completion that would change the fate of the area. This was the outcome of your vote for the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif, he added.

He said by 2019, one would be able to travel from Lahore to Karachi throughout on motorway.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also highlighted the government’s efforts to cope with gas shortage which enabled the country to export 0.6 million tons of fertilizers contrary to the import of one million tons import of the commodity.

The Prime Minister said the government had executed gas supply schemes worth over Rs 10 billion only in Sheikhupura district.