The 7th International Hindko Conference got underway in Peshawar on Saturday under the aegis of Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy where the speakers stressed for preservation and promotion of mother languages and the cultures associated with them which indeed is the way forward to deal with the issues of prejudices and preserve unity in our ranks.

Indeed all the regional languages spoken in the country are our identity but the regrettable part is that they are not being provided their due status. It is tragic that our people have stopped taking pride in their native languages and their focus is now more on Urdu and English. Nobody can dispute the importance of the two languages in the current scenario, but the fact of the matter is that all the mother languages be it Hindko, Punjabi, Sindhi or Pashto need to be kept alive for our own sake and identity. We are not doing any favour to our young generation by distancing them from their culture and heritage. So on the one hand it is parents’ responsibility to promote mother languages within their households, we will also urge both the federal and provincial governments to enact laws that make mother languages part of the syllabus. Doing so, we understand, will also help unleash the true potential of our children as it is an established fact now that the students learn more quickly in their mother tongues than the alien languages. More institutes and academies need to be established at the provincial level that promote regional languages and ensure translation of necessary material in different fields for the knowledge of students. Similarly, media can play its role in the promotion of regional languages. Opening of regional television channels is a positive development and these channels and local newspapers should be especially supported both by the private sector and the government. Holding of conferences on mother languages is also important to keep the young generation abreast of their cultures and languages. We have no doubt in saying that the promotion of mother languages will promote our national unity and cohesion. Diversity is going to bring us closer together and build a positive image of the country abroad.

