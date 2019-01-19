Prominent tribal elder shot dead

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A prominent tribal elder and the president of the Bara Aman Committee, Malik Mir Alam Afridi, was gunned down by the unidentified assassins in the outskirts of Peshawar on Saturday morning.

Afridi was travelling from Peshawar to Bara and was showered with the bullets near the Hayatabad Toll Plaza, reports said adding he died on the spot. Afridi’s body was shifted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex where the doctors pronounced him dead. He had also survived a suicide attack in the provincial metropolis some five years back.

The law enforcers claimed murder was the result of a target killing. “Unknown assailants travelling on a motorcycle shot him near Achini Khor within the jurisdiction of the Sarband police station,” law enforcers said.The killers fled after the incident. The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started probe into the incident.

