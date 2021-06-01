Prominent scholar Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed passes away

Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed passed away at a hospital in Jammu.

Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed is the first one who translated the Holy Quran into Gojri language.

He was admitted at Acharaya Shri Chander College of Medical Science (ASCOMS) Jammu and died days after his tests returned negative for the Covid-19 on Tuesday.

He was on life-supporting system with multiple organ failure since his admission to the health facility.

A colleague of the ailing scholar told media men that the Mufti had fallen ill nearly a week before and was however taken to the hospital on May 23.

Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed was born in 1966 in Dodhasan Bala in Rajouri district and was accredited for being the first Islamic scholar to translate the Holy Quran into Gojri language.—KMS