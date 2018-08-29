Prominent Kashmiri figure Syed Javed passes away

Islamabad

Prominent Kashmiri figure, Syed Javed Ali Shah Hamdani, passed away after prolonged illness. He was 82.

Syed Javed Ali Shah Hamdani breathed his last at the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, late on Monday.

He was laid to rest in Rawalpindi, today (Tuesday). APHC AJK members and a large number of people from all walks of life belonging to Kashmiri community participated in the funeral.

Syed Javed was a noted philanthropist and worked tirelessly for the Kashmir cause. His house was an abode for Kashmiri refugees and activists for years.—KMS

