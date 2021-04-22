Prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies of COVID-19 in India

NEW DELHI – Prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died of novel coronavirus at the aged 96 in India.

He was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on 12 April, after his medical reports came back positive..

The announcement of his demise was made by son Zafarul Islam on social media.

The recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, was also hailed as ambassador of peace for his unmatched efforts to bring harmony and reforms in society.

He was also founder of Centre for Peace and Spirituality International.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoned the demise of Maulana Wadhiduddin Khan. “Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,” he tweeted.

Social media users are also expressing condolence and paying tribute the notable scholar.

Maulana was born in 1925 at Azamgarh and received most of his education in a madrassah [seminary]. He was a hailed as prominent oppressor of extremism. The deceased scholar has penned as many as 200 books that advocated spirituality and visionary knowledge. COVID-19 Situation in India

Over the last 24 hours, India has recorded more than 300,000 coronavirus cases, the highest daily rise in the world, although COVID-19-related deaths have also increased to a new peak, as a brutal second wave raises concerns about the country’s health services’ capacity to cope.

On Thursday, India’s regular increase of 314,835 cases surpassed the previous world record of 297,430 cases set by the United States in January. According to health ministry statistics, India’s overall cases have risen to 15.93 million, the second-highest in the world, while fatalities have increased by 2,104 to a total of 184,657.

The world’s second-largest country’s healthcare infrastructure has been strained to breaking point by the second outbreak of coronavirus outbreaks blamed on a “double mutant” strain and “super-spreader” mass gatherings.

Hospitals throughout northern and western India, like New Delhi, have given warnings that they only have a few hours of medical oxygen to hold COVID-19 patients safe.

According to the Delhi government’s online database, more than two-thirds of hospitals had no empty spaces, and doctors urged patients to sit at home.