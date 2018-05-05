Prolonged power out ages persist in city

Staff Reporter

K-Electric has announced load management for next three to four days more after unexpected fault at Bin Qasim Power Station could not be fixed even after more than 24 hours.

In a statement on twit-ter, the power facility announced, “Due to an unexpected fault at Bin Qasim Power Station, we are forced to do load management for the next 3 to 4 days.”

With the rise of tem-perature, Karachiities are facing prolonged load shedding.

Prolonged load shed-ding persisted in major parts of Karachi on Friday. K-Electric has termed fault at Bin Qasim Power Station the cause of power out-ages.

According to spokes-person for K-Electric, the city is facing a shortfall of 200 MW owing to fault at Bin Qasim Power Station. The fault would be fixed within a day, the spokesman announced.

Shah Faisal Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Liaquatabad, Mehmoodabad, Muzaf-far Colony, Punjab Chorangi, Clifton, Shah Latif Town are the most affected areas.

The areas which are exempted from load shedding are also fac-ing power outages for 4 to 5 hours at present.

“The temperature in the city is expected to be between 41 and 43°C on Thursday, while on Friday the maximum temperature remained between 40 and 42°C, but we’re not calling it a heat-wave,” Pakistan Mete-orological Department Director General Dr Ghulam Rasul said on Thursday.