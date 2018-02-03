IT projects vital for modern policing

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Capt. (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that Punjab Police should represent its IT projects and innovative reforms of working system in upcoming National Police Summit and Expo at Islamabad and also ensure sharing with other provisional police departments and intelligence agencies so that all police forces may get benefit of new reforms and IT projects pertaining to modern policing by collaborating each other.

He further said various projects of better service delivery which Punjab Police has started in previous years including Front desk, Complaint Management System, Human Resource Management System, Welfare Eye, Local eye, Criminal Record Management System, SPU, PERU, Anti Riot Force and paperless working must be displayed at National Police Summit and Expo. He also emphasized upon showcasing and providing all information at Expo. This was stated by Inspector General of Police Punjab in a high level meeting held at Central Police Office, Lahore.

CCPO Lahore, Capt. (R) Muhammad Amin Wains, DIG Discipline and Inspection, Shehzada Sultan, DIG Safe City Project, Ali Amir Malik, DIG IT, Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, SSP Admin: Lahore, Rana Ayaz Saleem, AIG Development, Ahsan Younas, SSP Headquarters Traffic Punjab, Athar Waheed, Director Computer Bureau, Shaheen Khalid and other officers were also present in a meeting.

DIG Shehzada Sultan has told IG while briefing that delegation of Punjab police for attending National Police summit and expo is ready and Punjab Police will install their stall for providing information and awareness to participants about softwares that were made with help of PITB. He further said that police forces from all provinces of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir police and other law enforcement agencies will also participate in expo and will provide information about their IT reforms in working system.

In the meeting, different objects related to national police summit and expo were discussed in the session. IGP has said that without help of modern technology, the acquisition of smart and community policy is not possible so that for better service and facilitation of public Punjab police may further take initiatives of IT projects and take steps for more improvement of other already existing projects.