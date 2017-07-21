Projects to be initiated in collaboration with KMC: Zubair

Staff Reporter

The federal government is taking every possible step for the development of Karachi, and it would initiate development projects in the city in collaboration with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), said Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, on Thursday.

Talking to Deputy Mayor of Karachi, Arshad Vohra, who called on him at the Governor House here, he said Karachi development projects would not only help bring a positive change but also provide modern-day facilities to people.

He said the active role on the part of private sector is also contributing towards the creation of employment opportunities and poverty alleviation.

The Governor also pointed out that an increase in foreign investment has been recorded in the metropolis due to improved law and order situation.

Mohammad Zubair said the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would also enhance the city’s importance further at the international level.

The Governor said Greenline project is an example of federal government’s efforts for the development of the city. He said work is also continuing on K-IV mega water supply project, while work on the north track of Lyari Expressway is almost complete.

Arshad Vohra said that the interest of the federal government in Karachi augurs well and this would help resolve Karachi’s problems.