Projects for waste water utilization being started soon in Punjab: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has called upon the need to save maximum water otherwise future can be drastic. He added that in Punjab projects for waste water utilization would be started soon and in the first phase big cities have been chosen for this purpose. He disclosed this while talking to the heads of Chinese Companies who called on him to discuss the avenues of started the projects for used water again. Abdul Aleem Khan said that water of rivers and canals should also be channelized to bring in use of daily life. He stressed that international standard should be kept in view while starting this project so that citizens could be provided best facilities. Abdul Aleem Khan told that in the first phase in the cities of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha waste water treatment plants would be established with the collaboration of international companies on the public private partnership mode and Chinese Companies would be offered all out cooperation. He assured crystal clear deals in this regard in which no commission mafia will be involved. Senior Minister also asked the Chinese Companies to hold negotiations with P&D and other civic agencies and start practical work as soon as possible. He said that unfortunately the past government did nothing for water reservation; rather billions of rupees were looted in the name of clean drinking water. Abdul Aleem Khan said that as per directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan all out steps are being taken to provide sufficient and hygienic water to the people of Punjab and waste water treatment projects will also be part of the same campaign. Senior Minister said that in the coming years practical achievements will be made in the water sector and solid results will be attained to provide water in all the areas of Punjab. He said that unhygienic water causes many diseases while day by day water level also going down especially in big cities. Senior Minister assured full cooperation to the Chinese Companies and said that they should also complete work as per the satisfaction of the masses in Punjab.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by the Chinese Company Shaanxi’s Project Director James Liu and Director of Qingshulyuan Mr. Lee Lei who told that their companies have great interest in investing in waste water treatment sector. They told that their companies working successfully in 46 countries while they are actively involved from the last 2 years in Karachi including Qasim Plan. They assured early work start in the Punjab for re-using of the used water and quality work in this regard.

