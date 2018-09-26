Projects completion

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are allies and had contested the just held free, fair and transparent general election on seats adjustments basis. They are also going to contest upcoming bye-election to the National and Provincial Assemblies jointly. In continuation of this electoral alliance, PML’s senior central leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervez Elahi was duly elected as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

It is a matter of record that during the chief ministership, Ch Pervez Elahi had launched a number of development projects for the welfare and well-being of the people. During his tenure, a number of projects like 1122 Rescue Service were completed and some like new building of the Provincial Assembly, Surgical Tower in Mayo Hospital and Gujrat –Lahore Motorway could not be fully completed though work on them had commenced in the right earnest. But these under-construction projects remained incomplete during the two tenures of succeeding Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif somehow.

It is good to note that Speaker Provincial Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar enjoy good understanding and cooperation which augurs well for the province and its people on the whole. Within days of his being elected as Speaker, Ch Pervez Elahi, invited CM Usman Buzdar over and both visited long under-construction new building of the provincial legislature and had a briefing about its construction work.

It has already been reported in the media that following this meeting, Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi had announced that next budget session will be held in the new building of the Provincial Assembly. With this continued understanding and cooperation between the Speaker and the Chief Minister, it is sincerely hoped that all mega under-construction projects will now be completed for welfare of the masses.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA

Lahore

