Projections about spread of virus

MALIK ASHRAF

NOT WITH – STANDING the fact that the num- ber of Corona Virus cases in Paki- stan was far less than other countries affected by it and the fact that the government had made arrangements for isolation of suspected pa- tients in the 207 identified hospitals, set up quarantines in hospitals and hotels, closed the western and eastern borders, was managing the arrivals at airports, seaports and land ports, the report submitted to the SC reveals that the gov- ernment apprehends the Corona Virus tally to rise up to 50,000 by April 25th April. That indeed is an alarming projection considering the fact that if the situation exacerbates to that extent it would become unmanageable by our existing health system. While one cannot cast any shadow of doubt on the commitment and determination of the government to fight the menace and minimize its impact on economy, social life and the efforts to save human lives, it is also imperative to understand that the government simply does not have the capacity and financial resources to deal with the exponential increase in the Corona Virus cases. The Prime Minister has repeatedly made this clear and emphasized the need for strict observance of social distancing and making the lockdown a success. That is the only known and practical remedy against the spread of the virus and there is a universal consensus on it. China succeeded to tackle the pandemic due to the implementation of fool-proof social distancing. But it is an unfortunate reality that in spite of the repeated appeals made by the government and the media, people are not taking the issue seriously and if as projected in report the cases of Corona Virus jump up to that level it would be mainly be due to the casual attitude of the people and their disrespect to the social distancing appeals. Last week a TV Channel showed a crowd in Faisalabad pushing against each other to grab a bag of flouer from the truck that had arrived at the venue to distribute it among the needy people. The newspapers have also published a picture of about 300-500 women flocking the Ehsas Programme money distribution center in Hyderabad throwing the caution to winds. A woman was reportedly killed in a stampede and many were injured in Multan at the Ehsas Programme distribution center. In my view the government has to intervene and make sure that at all such points where money or rations are distributed adequate number of police personnel are deployed to ensure that the people not only stand in the queues but also maintain 3-4 meters distance from each other. Similar action is also need in hospitals where reportedly OPDs are being opened and even at the isolation centers. As a journalist I have been going around different localities in Rawalpindi to assess response of the people to the appeals for social distancing and was appalled to see usual hustle and bustle in the streets and people assembling to gossip and even shaking hands and hugging each other. I also found them sitting close to each other at the grocery and the butcher shops. This is indeed a terrible behavior and the people indulging in this are not only endangering their own lives but also the lives of their families and those with whom they interact. If that behavior continues not only the projections made by the government would become a reality but the situation could assume alarming proportions in the days to come. In the absence of any authentic medication available to treat the affected patient the best strategy available to prevent the spread of the virus is social distancing and complete lockdown. Since our social conditions are not conducive for a complete lockdown as were in China or in other countries, the government decision to impose partial lockdown with a view not to disrupt the social life completely and also save the economy from total collapse, is a prudent move. Since it is an evolving situation, the government is rightly reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking measures accordingly. The decision by the government to extend financial help to the poor families through Ehsas Programme deserves unqualified appreciation. However the government also must evolve a strategy to help thousands of employees of private sector and shop assistants who have become unemployed or have been laid off by their employers. Most of them are the sole bread earners for their families. The government can either order all the business concerns and industrialists in the private sector not to lay off their employees or immediately collect data of such persons and also compensate them for their job losses. Under the circumstances the people have to cooperate with the government and reinforce its efforts by strictly following the preventive measures and observing social distancing. In case the people fail to realize the gravity of the situation the government perforce might have to resort to complete lockdown and even impose curfews where the situation becomes uncontrollable. Therefore people have to show sense of responsibility to avoid any such eventuality. Their lives are precious for themselves, their families and the country and they can save them by following social distancing. It is pertinent to point out that while the medical and scientific community all over the world is engaged in developing a vaccine for the virus, greater emphasis is on limiting human-to-human transmission, including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health-care workers, preventing transmission amplification events and preventing further international spread through generating awareness among the population and community engagement. The government is already working on this strategy but the response from the people is not as enviable as it should have been. That is where the real danger lies. — The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad