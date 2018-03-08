Project for promoting reading skills widely appreciated

Peshawar

The ceremony which marked the completion of the project to promote reading skills among 1200 students in 10 government schools was held here on Wednesday. School teachers, parents and students joined Peace Education and Development Foundation (PEAD) in celebrating the successful completion of USAID Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program (USAID-SGAFP) sponsored “Learn to Read Project”.

The Assistant Director of Elementary and Secondary Education KP, Gul Raj in her address stated that we want to ensure that girls are equally prepared for any future challenge and are ready to play an important role for the nation. She also acknowledged the contribution of PEAD Foundation to improve the quality and access of education in Peshawar.

She urged to further strengthen this partnership and work to create an enabling environment for improved education for girls in government schools. Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Director PEAD, Sameena Imtiaz said that this ceremony does not mark the completion of a project, but the commencement of a collaboration between parents and teachers for a vital investment in both establishing a culture of reading and improving the quality of education.

Addressing on the occasion, the member of KP Textbook Board, Syed-ul-Rahman said education plays a vital role in the socio-economic development of any nation and raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals.—APP