Project launched in Mithi, Umerkot to reduce malnutrition

Karachi

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Social Welfare, Shamim Mumtaz has said that the Sindh government has started Accelerated Action Plan under multi-sectoral project in social welfare department under which a pilot project has been launched in Mitthi and Umer Kot districts to reduce malnutrition in the children. She said that we had focused on child protection during last two years and we have received 950 complaints regarding children at our child protection units across the province. She said this while briefing media persons regarding performance of social welfare department here on Tuesday at Sindh Assembly, said a statement.

She said that a pilot project has recently been started under which five complaints boxe were installed at various prominent places in Hyderabad city with the help of police department. Adding that it will be replicated in other parts of the province. She said that shelter homes in Sukkur, Hyderabad and Larkana have been given additional funds for provision of quality food for shelter seekers and at average per head feeding budget has been enhanced from Rs45 to Rs630 per head.

She said that 18 special children centers have been provided with vehicles for the pick and drop of the children. She warned parents who compelled their children for begging and said that it is crime under law which is punishable. She asked parents to stop considering children as money making machines and send them to schools as it is their birthright. It was reported earlier that six infants died in Thar because of viral infection and malnutrition.

Earlier, the Sindh government had directed the local health officials not to share any details with journalists after the chief justice of Pakistan took suo motu notice of deaths of five children in the Mithi hospital in April last year. Health and nutrition experts in Thar believe that malnutrition, poverty, frequent droughts and child marriages are the main factors behind the babies’ deaths.—APP